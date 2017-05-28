Chiefs improved on their fifth-placed finish last season as Gustavo Paez’s 92nd-minute strike in Amakhosi’s final game earned them a 1-0 win against flat Bidvest Wits‚ already crowned champions a week earlier‚ at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With SuperSport United losing 1-0 at home to Platinum Stars‚ Chiefs moved from fifth to a fourth-place finish. Chiefs’ struggles in the first half of the season cost them running a title challenge closer‚ even if they mounted a 12-match unbeaten run in the second half of the season.

Komphela‚ too‚ rued Chiefs slipping up in crucial games. Notably‚ Amakhosi suffered two draws and a defeat in three successive games conceding goals after the 90th minute against Cape Town City‚ SuperSport United and Lamontville Golden Arrows – crippling results that were part of a five match winless run in their last six games.

Komphela was asked after the Wits win to sum up Chiefs’ season – the coach’s second without a trophy at Amakhosi.

“Wrapping up the season‚ I thought we have ourselves to blame. And the reflection should not come across as excuses‚” he said.

“Because any explanation in football comes across as an excuse. And I wish one could explain without sounding like you’re trying to come up with excuses. I wish I could‚ but I can’t.

“There were about eight matches where we gave away 18 points. There were a few one can cite. We gave a match away in Cape Town against City‚ great match we played.

“But there is one thing I must say – there were stages (of the season) where I felt our players played a good game. The goals we scored were also beautiful‚ collective team goals.

“If you look at the game against Orlando Pirates – five minutes to go we miss a penalty. You look at SuperSport – even in the cup matches.

“There are about eight matches where we threw 18 points. Take that 18‚ bundle it now with the 50‚ it’s a totally different ball game.

“There are matches where you lose or draw it in the last minute.

“We can go back and check again. But‚ again‚ I will do what Steve does – keep calm‚ move on‚ accept‚ don’t explain. It’s the best way.

“But if I will look at it from more detail – it’s only us who lost it.

“But compliments must go to Wits. We lost it. I don’t think it was difficult to win. It wasn’t.”

Chiefs ended on 50 points with 13 wins‚ 11 draws and six defeats in the PSL. They exited the opening round of the MTN8 with a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City‚ on penalties to Free State Stars in the quaterfinals of the Telkom Knockout‚ and on penalties against SupeSport United in the Nedbank Cup quaters.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport