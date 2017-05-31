Clever Boys coach Hunt oversaw four wins and two defeats guiding Wits through the nervy final month of their first league title in their 95-year existence.

In May Wits won 1-0 against Maritzburg United‚ 1-0 against Orlando Pirates‚ 1-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns and 2-0 against Polokwane City‚ losing 3-1 against Free State Stars and 1-0 against Kaizer Chiefs.

Goalkeeper Josephs‚ who played just eight games this season as he was kept on the bench by Darren Keet‚ played four matches in May‚ keeping clean sheets against Maritzburg‚ Pirates and Sundowns.

Hunt said the competition between Keet and Josephs‚ and depth they offered at goalkeeper‚ was one of the deciding factors and differences between his Wits title winners and the sides that finished third‚ third and second in the coach's previous three seasons.

"Moeneeb - he knows that at the star of the season he was the No.1 (keeper at Wits). The season before he won goalkeeper of the year. He started well‚ then got himself sent off. The he struggled to get back.

"Then he came back at the end. But he knows he's got a fight on his hands (from Keet)‚ and that's important. That's what made the difference for us this season."

Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala walked away with the goal of the month award for April for his 14th-minute chip from outside the area over keeper Reyaad Pieterse in a 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on April 29.

The full awards:

Goal of the month for April: Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Kaizer Chiefs (v SuperSport United‚ Mbombela Stadium‚April 29)

Coach of the month for May: Gavin Hunt‚ Bidvest Wits

Player of the month for May: Moeneeb Josephs‚ Bidvest Wits

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport