Jali scored the final goal in a 3-1 win for his side over Genk on Wednesday to seal a berth in the Europa League.

But now that he is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club‚ it would potentially make sense for both the player and the club for him to leave.

“We are looking at a move for him‚” Jali’s agent Mike Makaab tells Times Media Digital.

“We have been contacted and there has been some interest from both Europe and South Africa.

“But if he does come back to South Africa it will have to be a lucrative deal for him‚ because he is now an experienced player who is a regular in the national team.”

Oostende could look to cash in on a fee now rather than lose Jali for free in 12 months’ time‚ and that perhaps widens his options in a way.

He was close to a move to English Championship side Leeds United at the start of last year‚ but with two years remaining on his contract‚ Oostende had the ability to hold out for what they thought was the right offer.

Now their options are narrowing‚ and his price will have dropped‚ potentially opening up more doors.

Jali joined Oostende from Orlando Pirates in January 2014 and after two good full seasons with the club‚ was in and out of the side this campaign.

He was not helped by injury in the first half of it‚ but bounced back to finish on a high‚ playing 90 minutes in the club’s last five matches.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport