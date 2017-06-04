A 2-2 draw means they share in a three-way tie at the top of the Group D standings with Mazembe and with Horoya of Guinea.

But with two home games to come in the group‚ SuperSport will now be confident of their ability to advance to the quarter-finals.

Mazembe scored twice in the space of five minutes midway through the first half only to see SuperSport strike back almost immediately to reduce the deficit.

Mazembe’s midfield maestro Tresor Mputu was the provider of the opening goal in the 21st minute with a deft through ball for the lead striker Ben Malongo.

There was a hint of offside about the second goal that followed within five minutes as a quick ball found Rainford Kalaba‚ who turned the ball across the goal and saw it bobble into the net.

But straight from the quick off SuperSport took advantage of a relaxed Mazembe defence and‚ with right back Issama Mpeko out of position‚ Aubrey Modiba was able to slot home unmarked on the left.

Mputu hit a free kick against the crossbar while‚ at the other end‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane's two efforts were well off target.

At the start of the second half‚ Mazembe had two chances with close in headers inside the opening five minutes.

SuperSport were fortunate to see both Malonga and Mputu put their efforts wide of goal.

Reyaad Pieterse made a crucial one handed save at the bottom of the post to deny Jean Kasulusa from a swinging‚ well-struck free kick on the hour mark.

Six minutes later a rare free kick given to SuperSport by the Nigerian referee was swung in by Thabo Mnyamane to the back post where teenager Tebeho Mokoena ran in outmarked and headed a superb equaliser to make it 2-2.

SuperSport could have been ahead almost immediately thereafter but Bradley Grobler’s header was tipped over the top by Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbahouo.

Mazembe looked desperate in the closing stages as they went for the win with Morgan Gould stopping a sure looking goal two minutes from the end as he got his foot in the way.

But the South Africans gallantly held out to the end. - TMG Digital/TMG Sport