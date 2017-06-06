'Me‚ I don’t understand this football. But what do you want?,' says Leopards coach Loscuito

Lidoda Duvha started their fight to return to the elite league after a four-year absence against Stellenbosch in Thohoyandou on Saturday.

Leopards were held to a goalless draw by the Cape side that “parked two buses” according to their coach Sammy Troughton.

That defensive approach infuriated Loscuito who watched his team huff-and-puff but struggle to break down Stellenbosch’s resolute rearguard.

“They parked a bus in front of their box‚” Loscuito said.

“Everyone was afraid of coming up against Mame Niang because he is so tall.

"But they only play long balls.

"Me‚ I don’t understand this football. But what do you want? They finished third in the league playing this football.

"I am not the coach of Stellenbosch. (I will focus on my team).”

Leopards will play in a more open match against their neighbours Bakgaga.

These two teams will be driven to ensure that Limpopo retains the two teams they had in the elite league‚ joining Polokwane City who finished in the top eight for the first time.

Lidoda Duvha haven’t played in top flight football since their relegation in the 2012/13 campaign.

Baroka‚ on the other hand‚ are looking to keep their status in the elite league.

They’ve tasted how it’s like after spending years trying to move up from the lower league.

“It’s a derby! But all the matches in the play-offs are big. I will play for a win against Baroka because we are also at home‚” Loscuito said.

Leopards and Baroka are tied on a point apiece after drawing with Stellenbosch. The Cape side leads the pack with two points from two games.

The team that will finish at the top after playing each side home and away in the three-team format of the play-offs will be the 16th team in the 2017/18 season of the Premier Division.

Leopards’ coach is confident that team will be them even though they were wasteful in front of goal in their opening match.

“It’s not a big problem because this was out first match in the play-offs‚” the Belgian coach said. “We played some good football. This bodes well for us looking at the future.”

