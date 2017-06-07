Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi joins Chippa United

The announcement was made on Wednesday by United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi who also disclosed that Moloi‚ who spent many years as assistant coach at Pirates‚ was recommended to the club by Malesela.

Malesela and Moloi knows each other very well having played together at Pirates during the 1980s and early 1990s.

“I would like to welcome Teboho Moloi to the Chippa United family‚" Mpengesi.

"We did not think twice as management when his name was recommended by the coach.

"We are confident that their reunion can only take this football club to greater heights. I would like to wish him (Moloi) all the best during his time with us.”

Moloi will officially start on June 27 when the club's preparations for the 2017/2018 PSL season start.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport