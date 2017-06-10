It might seem strange that there should be any rivalry at all between Nigeria and Bafana Bafana‚ opponents in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Godfrey Akpabio International Stadium.

Bafana have never beaten Nigeria in a competitive game‚ and the Super Eagles have understandably looked down on South African football with customary arrogance.

Where the rivalry stems from‚ though‚ was that Bafana won the 1996 Nations Cup on home soil when Nigeria‚ over political issues‚ were banned from the tournament.

Nigeria have always maintained that their great 1990s team would never have lost against Bafana.

South Africa are adamant that Madiba Magic would have seen them triumph even against Jay-Jay Okocha‚ Finidi George‚ Daniel Amokachi and Nigeria's other array of superstars.

Given that Bafana finally managed respectable results against Nigeria with two draws in the 2015 Afcon qualifiers‚ eliminating the 2013 champions from the tournament‚ expectation has been high in Uyo for a fixture that is being viewed as a big revenge game.

Babajide Orevba‚ a sports journalist for news website Naija.com‚ said Bafana's 2-2 draw in Uyo in those qualifiers‚ where SA spurned a 2-0 lead‚ has made Nigerians wary of Bafana.

"The Super Eagles have the psychological edge over Bafana Bafana‚" Orevba said.

"But I think that Saturday's game will be a different ball game.

"Nigeria remember that (new Bafana coach Stuart) Baxter was the only Bafana Bafana coach to beat us in a friendly (in 2004‚ at Ellis Park).

"The total confidence that we would normally have is not there. We are aware of the fact that anything could happen."

Nigerians have been confused about the availability of Tokelo Rantie - scorer of a brace in the 2014 draw in Uyo - for Bafana.

TV shows have discussed how the Genclerbirligi striker's absence will be a blow to SA.

"Tokelo Rantie - he should be the best man.

"But I checked the list - he's not here. Or is he here?" Orevba queried.

Told that he was‚ the journalist said: "Rantie is a big name in Nigeria. And so is Itumeleng Khune.

"Rantie's two goals denied us a place art Afcon 2015. He's one man to be watched out for."

Not all Nigerians‚ though‚ are as wary.

Akanino Kufre of the New Diplomat newspaper said Bafana's last result was a fluke‚ and Bafana will remain Nigeria's whipping boys.

"I think Nigerians are expecting a much better performance from the Super Eagles in Uyo this time.

"The head coach‚ Gernot Rohr‚ believes that Uyo is Nigeria's home.

"They have had big victories in Uyo.

"In the World Cup we beat the Algerians here.

"So the fans in Uyo are expecting a certain win against South Africa."

Godswill Akpabio holds 30 000 people‚ but apparently can be packed with as many as 40 000 or more for Super Eagles games. Bafana will have a cauldron to deal with.

The temperature in Uyo in the middle of the day is above 30 degrees Celsius‚ though with face-slapping humidity levels.

But when Bafana trained at 5pm Nigeria time (6pm in SA‚ the same time as Saturday's kickoff) on Friday‚ overcast conditions made for still muggy‚ but acceptably cooler conditions.

The pitch at the stadium is perfect.

It seems a stretch that Bafana can end Nigeria's unbeaten run on Saturday. But perhaps another draw could be on the cards.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport