Johnson was told on Monday he would not have his stay at the club renewed past the end of the month‚ when his contract lapses‚ but before then Stars still have two matches to come in the African Confederation Cup.

They play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Wednesday‚ June 21 – still a week before Johnson’s term is at an end – and then are away at Mouloudia Alger in Algeria on June 30‚ which is his last day in the job.

It was after the 3-0 defeat at Sfax on Sunday night that Johnson was told of his fate as Stars stayed bottom of their group in the competition with just a single point from three games at the halfway point of the group phase.

But the club’s chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza says they are planning to talk to Johnson on Monday about whether he wants to stay on and do the June games or prefers to walk away immediately

Only after those discussions will a decision be made on the club’s coaching staff for the rest of the Confederation Cup.

“We must make it clear that Cavin wasn’t fired‚ it is his contract that was not renewed. So we will be sounding him out‚” he added.

Stars players were given time off when they arrived back home from Tunisia on Tuesday and will get back to work next week to prepare for the return clash.

Like Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United‚ who are also involved in post-season African club competition‚ Stars are trying to juggle giving their players time off with participation in the Confederation Cup and then also having proper pre-season preparations.

“It is a difficult situation‚” Mazingiza admitted.

“There will be another short break for the players in July and then it will be back to work again.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport