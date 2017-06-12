McCarthy has been in discussions with City over the role vacated by Eric Tinkler last week‚ and Times Media Digital understands there are just a few lose ends to tie up before his appointment is confirmed.

It would be a first head coach role for the 39-year-old‚ who has previously worked as an assistant at Belgian club Sint Truiden alongside South African-raised Chris O’Loughlin.

Club owner John Comitis could not comment on the appointment on Monday‚ but Times Media Digital understands that McCarthy is the heavy favourite.

The latter was also unavailable.

Comitis did hint week that he was looking at a coach from outside of the current crop of Premier Soccer League bosses.

"The new coach will be of the same mind (as Tinkler) in terms of the type of players we have purchased and the way Cape Town City wants to play‚” he said.

"The coach we select will pick up the momentum we have created. With the homework I have done‚ I believe I have possibly found a gem."

Comitis and McCarthy are no strangers‚ the former striker scored three goals in seven starts while on loan at Comitis’ Cape Town Spurs side in the 1996/97 Premier Soccer League season‚ where he was handed his top-flight bow having previously been with Seven Stars in the First Division.

Stars and Spurs later merged to form Ajax Cape Town‚ though McCarthy had already moved on to Ajax Amsterdam by that time.

Just last month McCarthy was in Belfast‚ Northern Ireland‚ as part of his UEFA Pro License course‚ the highest coaching qualification available in world football.

He was in the running for the position of Orlando Pirates assistant coach at the start of the 2016/17 season when‚ ironically‚ Tinkler’s contract was not renewed and Muhsin Ertugral took over‚ but the move never came about.

Cape Town-born McCarthy’s lack of experience in head coaching is a gamble‚ but he would bring a gravitas to the role and has the qualifications to back up his stellar career as a player.

