Andile Jali to captain Bafana Bafana against Zambia
Andile Jali will captain Bafana Bafana in their friendly against Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Belgium-based Jali is part on an entirely different starting XI to the one that beat Nigeria for the first time in a competitive match on Saturday.
Jali will marshal the midfield along with Tiyani Mabunda.
Darren Keet returns to goals for the first time since January 19 at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.
Keet will be protected by a back four that consists of fullbacks Abbubaker Mobara and Sifiso Hlanti with Lorenzo Gordinho and Rivaldo Coetzee in central defence.
Stuart Baxter named a strong attack‚ looking to build on their win over the Super Eagles.
Bafana Bafana starting XI:
Keet, Mobara, Hlanti, Gordinho, Coetzzee, Jali (captain), Mabunda, Tau, Erasmus, Ngoma, Manyama
Subs:
Williams, Phiri, Langerman, Hlatswayo, Zungu, Vilakazi, Gabuza
- TMG Digital/TMG Sport
