Baroka have had something of a royal touch in the play-offs‚ cruising to the summit with seven points after three games.

That performance made up for the peasant-like showing in their maiden season in top flight football.

They needed a second chance to survive after finishing 15th.

Bakgaga can secure their place in the elite league for next season on Wednesday night without even kicking a ball.

If Black Leopards fail to beat Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium‚ Baroka will have an unassailable lead in the play-offs.

That will make their trip to Thohoyandou on Saturday to face Leopards a formality.

“I don’t think we will lose there‚” Thobejane said.

“We will go to Thohoyandou with the mentality that we will win that game.

"This thing of (Limpopo) derbies against Leopards‚ since last season – we have been the Kings of this province. They know very well that we are the Kings. They are now afraid of us.”

Leopards’ 2-1 loss to Bakgaga left Lidoda Duvha angry and emotionally scarred.

Everyone from the players to the coach and the boss were left seething after they felt they were robbed when the referee allowed the match to continue even though Sipho Moeti’s trailing knee knocked out Leopards’ goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka.

Lidoda Duvha have to bounce back from that disappointment and collect three points against Stellenbosch‚ who are already out of the race‚ to keep their hopes alive.

“We must be professional enough that we put a good enough team to give Leopards a run for their money‚” Stellenbosch’s coach Sammy Troughton said.

“We want to finish with a victory‚ at least three points. We will be competitive.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport