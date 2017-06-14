Chiefs on Tuesday night announced they were releasing seven players.

Three – Mitchell Katsvairo who will be sent on loan; Enocent Mkhabela‚ who has been on loan and will stay at Platinum Stars‚ and Lewis Macha – were among Amakhosi’s signings trumpeted at the beginning of the past season.

Siyanda Xulu has been released after two seasons where he played six league games.

Chiefs tried to release the centreback at the end of 2015-16‚ but no clubs were willing to match the exorbitant salary he was on at Amakhosi.

At the end of last season Chiefs cleared out 16 players.

Among them were four who had been signed at the start of 2015-16.

Ndlanya was scathing of how this reflects on the signing policy of the Soweto giants‚ who have not won a trophy in Steve Komphela’s two seasons as coach and finished fifth and fourth in the PSL.

“I guess for Chiefs it’s high time now to get players of quality‚ to spend a lot of money‚ to invest in players and the future of the team‚” the former Bafana Bafana striker said.

“Chiefs are a big team. In terms of supporters you compare them to the Barcelonas and Real Madrids.

“So you need to have quality players. Look at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"They’ve invested in their squad. Keagan Dolly from Ajax with a lot of money. And what’s the result? They are African champions.

“It doesn’t make sense if you buy a cheaper player. If you buy from the street‚ in two months’ time that player will give you problems again.

“For me‚ if you buy a player and then say you’re releasing him‚ it’s one step forward and two steps back.

“It’s a problem when you buy players and release them within a year. It means that you didn’t do your homework.

“I don’t mind spending a lot on two players if you know they will deliver. For example‚ if they buy Khama Billiat.

“Billiat is a quality player. Everyone looks at that kind of player. Can you imagine that kind of player goes to Kaizer Chiefs?

“The squad‚ the supporters‚ the football becomes interesting. You’re buying Cristiano Ronaldo. And also you make the team popular. It’s good business.

“And it sends a message to the squad too. You’re saying we mean business this year.

“As much as you want to invest in development‚ you need to preserve the dignity of the team.

"Because Chiefs are a big team and need to win by all cost.

“I always tell people that there is a player for Chiefs‚ a player for Pirates‚ a player for AmaZulu‚ a player for Platinum Stars.

"Chiefs are a big team – they need quality players.”

Chiefs’ turnover does not just apply only to their players‚ but technical staff too.

Assistant coach John Paintsil has been replaced after just a year – having joined Chiefs with no coaching experience straight from being a player for Maritzburg United – by ex-Amakhosi centreback Patrick Mabedi.

Ndlanya said at least Mabedi – who joins from coaching First Division Cape Town All Stars – should be a solid choice to assist Komphela.

“But I believe that an assistant-coach mustn’t be a ball-boy.

"You need to be involved‚ share ideas‚” Ndlanya said.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport