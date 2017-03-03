Djokovic knocked out of Acapulco ATP event by Kyrgios
World No. 2 Novak Djokovic was sent crashing out of the ATP Mexico Open on Thursday after being upset in straight sets by sixth seeded Nick Kyrgios in the first ever meeting between the two.
The top-seeded Djokovic, who was back in action this week for the first time since his shock second-round exit at the Australian Open in January, looked rusty in losing 7-6 (11/9), 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the hardcourt tournament.
The 21-year-old Kyrgios kept Djokovic off his game with an overpowering serve and precision groundstrokes as he blasted 25 aces and won 81 percent of his first-serve points in the one hour, 47 minute match.
Kyrgios will meet big-serving American Sam Querrey for a place in the final.
