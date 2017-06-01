Transgender kids 'devil's work', says Court

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, now a Christian pastor, has borne the brunt of a fierce backlash after announcing last week she would stop flying Qantas "where possible" in protest at the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

It sparked calls, led by Martina Navratilova and supported by Richel Hogenkamp - one of the few openly gay players in tennis - for the Australian Open to take her name off a flagship stadium.

Court, 74, has vowed to keep airing her views and didn't hold back on Vision Christian Radio station.

"Tennis is full of lesbians. Even when I was playing there were only a couple, but those few that led, took younger girls to parties and things," she said.

"And you know, what you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport."

Court has long held strong views about homosexuality, which have previously been slammed by Navratilova and fellow great Billie Jean King, who are both gay.

She insisted she was not against gay people, but wanted to help them. "They're human beings but they say in America that 92%, have either been abused in some form sexually or emotionally at an early age for them to even be this way."

Asked about transgender children, she claimed their minds had been corrupted.

"That's all the devil; but that's what Hitler did and that's what communism did - got the minds of the children. There's a plot in our nation, and other nations to get the minds of the children."