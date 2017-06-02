 Rafael Nadal drops just one game in Roland Garros romp - Times LIVE
   
Fri Jun 02 16:58:26 SAST 2017

Rafael Nadal drops just one game in Roland Garros romp

AFP | 2017-06-02 16:22:14.0
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Friday 2 June 2017 at Roland Garros, Paris, France.
Image by: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / REUTERS

Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 10th French Open with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Fourth seed Nadal coasted to the most one-sided win of his Roland Garros career as his 63rd-ranked opponent, playing his first match on Philippe Chatrier Court, was struck down by stagefright.

It was the 100th best-of-five set match on clay that Nadal had played in his career.

His record now stands at 98-2 with his only two losses coming at Roland Garros.

"Perfection? I don't know about that," said Nadal.

Basilashvili, 25, hit just five winners and committed 34 unforced errors in his 90-minute horror show.

Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, will meet fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

