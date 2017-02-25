SUNDAY TIMES - IN PICTURES: xenophobic violence in Pretoria
By Ihsaan Haffejee , 2017-02-25 15:44:04.0

This is the hand of a man arrested by police.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

Immigrants stood their ground as police dispersed crowds and arrested some protesters.

Against the backdrop of an anti-immigrant march in Pretoria, Ihsaan Haffejee photographed a clash between protesters and Somali immigrants in the west of the city on Friday.

A group of protesters trying to displace immigrants were confronted by police as they attempted to enter a predominantly Somali neighbourhood in Pretoria West. Police separated the groups and released stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

This is the anti-immigrant group. They were apparently on their way to a widely advertised anti-immigrant march in Pretoria. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

The residents were however well organised … Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

… and determined to stand their ground. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

A large police contingent was present. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

Here the police demanded that the immigrant group sit down and disarm. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

Police released stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

Police arrested the entire group. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

Police found drugs on one of the group members. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee via GroundUP

  • This article was first published in GroundUp