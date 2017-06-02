He and the chief executive of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors were addressing a media briefing on Friday on the regulation of audit firms.

“No one has given me these emails or told me how they were obtained‚ whether through proper means or fabricated‚ so I don’t know‚” said Gigaba.

He stressed that ministers don’t sit in board meetings or make decisions on who to appoint.

“I have nothing to do with the procurement of state owned companies‚ and I don’t appoint committees‚ even in my current portfolio‚” he said.

“I have done no wrong. When you don’t know whether a person has malicious intentions‚ you will not be able to predict the outcome prior. I’m on record that we must run a clean government.”

Gigaba said he welcomed the announcement of a commission of inquiry into state capture: “We should be allowed to sit in the commission and answer to allegations.

“A commission of inquiry will assist us in finding clarity on the issues surfacing.”

When asked a question in relation to the #GuptaLeaks and his relationship with the controversial family‚ he said he would not be implicated in the leaks about the Guptas interfering in the running of the country.

Gigaba said allegations that he was involved in anything untoward were “made to impugn my integrity and is meant to divert us from the work of transformation and growing the economy”.

He demanded that “they” show him “the proof” of any allegations about him.

On Thursday some media reported they had access to more than 100 000 documents and emails that showed‚ among other matters‚ improper dealings in lucrative government contracts by business friends of President Jacob Zuma.