Last year the budget was designed to restore some faith in policy after the sacking of the respected Nhlanhla Nene; this year the minister’s own political life appears to be on the line following public attacks from the ANC Youth League‚ Gupta associated lobby groups‚ and even from party leadership and President Zuma himself.

The minister therefore had to try and keep on the path of fiscal consolidation while giving effect to the ‘radical economic transformation’ set out in the State of the Nation address on 9 February.

The ANC’s policy conference in June and its all-important elective conference in December have also raised the political heat and acrimony as key players jockey for position.

Pre-budget speculation focused mainly on what taxes would be raised to plug the expected revenue gap. With an increase in VAT a political impossibility‚ a hike in the top marginal tax rate‚ below-inflation moves in thresholds and a large increase in the fuel levy were expected to be the main revenue measures‚ expectations that were largely fulfilled. On the spending side‚ market hopes centred on commitments to discipline.

While the minister placed great emphasis on more reform of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and new measures to monitor public procurement‚ the recently announced Preferential Procurement Regulations (2017) have raised serious questions about the possibility of either containing costs or maintaining the quantity and quality of spending and seemingly fly in the face of other commitments made by Treasury.

A new round of public sector wage bargaining is also looming‚ with important implications for medium term spending.

Lastly‚ commendably‚ Treasury’s vision of radical transformation is one of inclusive‚ win-win growth – ‘This is not a transformation to be achieved through conquest‚ conflict or extortion‚ as in our past’.

Economic background and assumptions

The economy narrowly averted recession in 2016‚ but better climatic conditions‚ higher commodity prices and hopes for an improved global economy will help growth in 2017. Real GDP is estimated to have grown by 0‚5% in 2016 and Treasury is forecasting growth of 1‚3% in 2017.

These are marginally above our own forecasts of 0‚4% and 1‚2% and seem to be based on relatively conservative assumptions with respect to global growth and commodity prices. Even so‚ the recovery will be dependent on an improving policy and political environment. In the absence of this‚ confidence will remain weak and investment plans postponed.

The forecasts also assume some stability in the rand‚ with lower imported inflation helping to bring overall inflation sustainably back into the target range and allowing for some monetary easing over time.

Medium-term prospects again remain dependent on the global economy and government finally getting its growth formula right. Treasury’s forecasts are similar to ours and the market consensus. The current account deficit is forecast to narrow over the period on better export demand and a slower rise in imports.

The forecasts are actually more conservative than our own and look reasonable. However‚ the country will remain dependent on continued capital inflows.

Expenditure

Obtaining better value for public money will be a central objective over the period ahead.

Assessment

The budget had to try and satisfy growing calls to meet increased spending needs and further ‘radical economic transformation’ while still pursuing fiscal consolidation to address rating agency concerns over the sustainability of government finances. With the economy doing little to help this year’s balancing act was even more difficult than usual.

Despite more measures to raise taxes and increased vigilance on expenditure there has been further slippage on the consolidation of public finances‚ with debt and interest service costs still rising.

It is becoming increasingly clear that much stronger economic growth is required and that this will be a result of a clearer and more positive political and policy path. Treasury has done what it can to help this‚ but the main solutions lie elsewhere in government.