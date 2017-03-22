Mzwanele Manyi left the Black Business Council due to growing pressure on the organisation over its association with the Gupta family.
Business Day reported on Wednesday that two independent sources had confirmed this was the reason for his sudden resignation.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ the sources said‚ had accused the council of representing the interests of a “single family”.
Manyi declined to comment‚ saying merely that he was no longer an office bearer of the Black Business Council and could not comment on its affairs. He has denied being linked to the Guptas.