“As an economist‚ whenever a concept is introduced‚ I try and delve through the literature to find what are the positives of this concept and what does it mean. As it stands‚ after going through the literature‚ I am none the wiser‚” Kganyago said on Tuesday evening.

He was responding to a question on the meaning of the now-popular phrase‚ asked by an audience member during a public lecture on monetary policy at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville Campus‚ where he was a guest speaker.

Kganyago‚ a former director general in the national treasury‚ said the closest thing that he could relate to radical economic transformation was a concept that had gained currency in the aftermath of the global economic crisis in 2008.

“It’s a concept that is used by everyone and it also means the same that we are talking about here. What are the income distribution issues in our country‚ how is land distributed‚ what are the ownership structures‚ how is corporate governance in the country taking place‚ how is capital distributed in the country and so forth‚ and so forth‚” said Kganyago.

“And do the majority of citizens have a stake in the economy‚ either in the form of a job or in the form of ownership or in the form of some meaningful economic activity? And everywhere in the world it is called inclusive growth. Why we complicate it in South Africa‚ I do not know.”

Kganyago concluded his response by saying: “But‚ sorry madam‚ radical economic transformation‚ I’m not sure that I can help.”

He said the Reserve Bank was trying to achieve inclusive growth by bringing down inflation.

“We are going to bring down inflation because inflation distorts the distribution of income. We are going to bring down inflation because inflation steals from the poor. We are going to bring down inflation because it is in the interests of the better well-being of all South Africans and for that reason the Reserve Bank will remain true to its mandate of protecting the value of the currency.”

According to the ANC’s macroeconomic policy documents‚ radical economic transformation is about “fundamentally changing the structure of the South African economy”.

Speaking at the University of Zululand on Saturday‚ Zuma described radical economic transformation as “holy talk” that “everyone should support”.

“If we’re all children of God‚ let there not be those who are hungry while others are full.”

He said that now that he was talking about transformation some people have turned against him.

“Some people I trusted with my whole heart now say we want to steal from government‚” he said.

Kganyago made a veiled reference to recent remarks by water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who told an ANC Youth League rally in Germiston that “the rand falls‚ it fell during apartheid and we will pick it up”.



“Don’t think that the rand will fall and you can just pick it up‚” Kganyago said.

He said the Reserve Bank was prepared to protect the integrity of the institution “without fear of favour”.

