Several workers were arrested at the delivery company's depot on Tuesday for contravening an interdict brought by the company against employees and members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union. Time Freight brought the interdict in May after several members of the management were allegedly held "hostage" by employees who "stormed” the office with a list of demands.

Time Freight chief executive Etienne van Ravesteyn told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the workers had embarked on an unprotected industrial action after an employee was "apprehended" by police in May in connection with the theft of a company car in November 2016.

He said given the level of intimidation and personal threat‚ an interdict was granted in the Durban Labour Court on May 29 against employees and the union‚ and that the 35 employees allegedly involved in the "hostage" situation were suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Van Ravesteyn said the hearing was held on June 3 and continued on June 10. He said however proceedings were disrupted when employees allegedly refused to continue and "intimidated" the independent chairperson.

He said the 35 workers were then informed that their contracts were terminated for their "participation in unprotected industrial action and for their unlawful conduct". The workers then gathered outside the office on Monday and Tuesday‚ when they were arrested.

"The company is taking this matter extremely serious and our first priority is to do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of our law-abiding employees and their families. We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers whose businesses have been disrupted due to these illegal actions."

However‚ the Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) has called on Time Freight management to reinstate the dismissed members of the National Union of Civil and Allied Workers (NUCAAW)‚ a FEDUSA affiliate.

NUCAAW President Ronald Mkhize said the workers were called to a disciplinary hearing after a week-long protest in connection with the disappearance of one of their colleagues.

“The workers were then called to a hearing which took place on June 10. When they arrived there‚ they found to their surprise the absence of union representation‚ yet lawyers representing the company were there to conduct the hearing. They refused to proceed with the session on the premise that an external Chairperson had been called in to adjudicate an internal matter. The hearing did not take place and workers felt that their existing union had sold them out to the employer‚” he said.

Mkhize said management subsequently terminated the contracts of 35 of their colleagues and they were now busy attempting to get the members who were arrested on Tuesday released.

