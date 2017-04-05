Cape Town eateries make the list of the World's 100 Best Restaurants

While South Africa was absent from this year's top 50, a pair of Cape Town restaurants did make the prestigious 51-100 list.

The Test Kitchen and La Colombe took the 63rd and 73rd spots respectively.

Both eateries also featured in last year's lists.

La Colombe, which is located on the Silvermist Wine Estate at the top of Constantia Nek, posted a message on their website saying "We are pleased to have improved our ranking from 76th in 2016."

Situated at the Old Biscuit Mill‚ Woodstock‚ The Test Kitchen, which was ranked number 22 in 2016, tweeted "This year we made Number #63! So proud of our entire Team!"

Organised by William Reed Business Media‚ The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been published since 2002. Eleven Madison Park in New York took the top spot in the 2017 list at a ceremony held in Melbourne.