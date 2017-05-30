Gordon Ramsay's golden rules for ordering at restaurants

"When they turn around and tell me it is the 'famous red lasagne,' who made it famous?" he demands.

"[Restaurants] start coming up with these terminologies, saying 'and the wicked, famous, best in the country profiteroles.' Who said that? Who named that?"

Beyond being suspicious of outlandish boasts, he reckons that you should also sometimes be skeptical of specials.

"Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list 10 'specials', that's not special," explains Ramsay.

Always get the most out of the expert selling you the wine, the chef adds, recommending that diners ask for the "bin end" list — the bottles with scratched labels, vintages that are about to be rotated out or poor sellers that restaurants want to get rid of.

"We have a fear about talking to sommeliers because you think you're going to be ripped off. So get the sommelier to come up with a great glass or great bottle and give him a price. And make sure it's under $30 (about R389)," Ramsay advises.