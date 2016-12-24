Good sex is more important to Gen X'ers than Millennials

The study, entitled V by Viacom, surveyed more than 12,000 adults across 21 countries to better understand Gen X'ers, defined globally as adults 30-49, and in the US as adults 34-54 years old.

Participants came from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, UK and the US.

Around 9,000 of those surveyed were between 30-49-years-old with a sample of 18-29-year-olds included for comparison.

Some of the major findings to come out of the study included Gen X'ers' and Millennials' different attitudes to relationships.

American Gen X'ers chose good sex (45%) as the most important thing in a good long-term relationship, followed by friendship (40%) and romance (39%).

Millennials however chose friendship first (58%) followed by romance (40%) and good sex (30%).

Although the percentages were different for those outside the US, the answers given by Gen X'ers and Millennials still ranked in the same order.

The results also found that Gen X'ers were more likely to prioritise a work-life balance over success than Millennials.

In America, 72% of Gen X participants and 69% of Millennials agreed with the statement "work-life balance matters more than success and recognition at work". Outside the US, a larger majority of Gen X'ers (83%) and Millennials (77%) agreed.

Gen X'ers were also found to be less likely to feel lonely than Millennials.

In the US, 52% of Gen X participants and 56% of Millennials agreed that they "feel lonely". The same was true of those outside America, with 42% of Gen X'ers and 53% of Millennials agreeing with this statement.

Despite feelings of loneliness the survey did offer some good news, with the large majority of both Gen X'ers and Millennials feeling happy with themselves.

In the US, 86% of Gen X participants and 85% of Millennials said they feel comfortable with who they are, with an equally high number of non-US Gen X'ers (85%) and Millennials (80%) also feeling the same.

Commenting on the results, Christian Kurz, SVP, Global Consumer Insights, Viacom said, "Notably, we found that there are many more commonalities between the US and the rest of the world than there are differences.

This is a pattern that generally holds true when looking at the well-studied Millennials — the first truly global generation — but we were surprised to also find this with Gen X'ers who grew up under dramatically different circumstances around the world."