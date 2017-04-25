WorldPenguinDay: 5 reasons these birds totally deserve to be celebrated

Yes, it's officially World Penguin Day!

'Smelly', 'noisy', 'silly' — three adjectives you'd probably use to describe these spectacularly peculiar birds with.

But what about 'feminist existentialists who share commonalities with Harry Potter characters'.

No? Well, then. Here are five reasons why this comical aquatic avian deserves its very own annual celebration:

1) They're adorably clumsy

If 'Clumsy on Land' were a perfume brand, penguins would be the face thereof. Slipping, stumbling, tripping — penguins are the Nymphadora Tonks of the bird world. And they're all the more likeable for it.

WATCH a compilation of cute penguin clumsiness

clumbsy

2) They can break the internet

Socially Awkward Penguin is probably the most relatable meme to have hit the internet.

And, who could forget the time social media went cray cray over 'homewrecking penguin'? The brutal battle that happened after a penguin discovered his lady had shacked up with another mate.

WATCH NatGeo's Homewrecking Penguin clip

Fight

3) They defy gender norms

They've been destabilising gender norms since before 'gender' was defined. In the case of the emperor penguin - the largest of all penguins - it’s the male penguin who keeps a newly-hatched egg warm whilst the female goes hunting. This can take up to two months. Props to pappa penguin!

4) They might be having an existential crisis

Award-winning, shoe-eating German New Wave director, Werner Herzog, dedicated a segment of his Encounters at the End of the World to question the sanity of penguins. (Nee, kyk. Penguinstentialism deserves some respect.)

WATCH a clip from Encounters at the End of the World

Video

5) They need your support