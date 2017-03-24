Series review: hunting for Easter eggs makes watching Marvel's 'Iron Fist' worthwhile

The latest in Marvel's production line of superhero shows, 'Iron Fist', has been battered by critics.

Vox called it "belligerently boring" and the interwebs have slated it for not casting an Asian or Asian-American in the lead role.

Having watched it, I feel like "belligerently boring" is as harsh as cutting someone's hand off for stealing an apple.

Iron Fist is Danny Rand, a billionaire who returns to New York after 15 years.

Having been gone for all that time, everyone presumed him dead, which leaves him in the awkward position of having to fight for the money he is owed.

During his time away Rand learned martial arts and became the mythical Iron Fist, a man with the power to focus his chi and use it to punch down steel doors.

If you are looking for something innovative or particularly ground-breaking then you won't find it here.

Iron Fist follows the standard superhero formula in that Rand, who must still fully master his power, is beset by foes, falls in love, becomes conflicted - and solves these problems by hitting them.

The thing is, no one watches anything Marvel-related (barring Legion) for intricate plots and ivory tower dialogue. We watch the Marvel series for fight scenes and to relive that giddy sensation we used to get as kids when we watched our hero do some special karate to save the world from an evil organisation.

In that respect, Iron Fist is great, not a masterpiece, but worth 13 hours of your life.

Iron Fist also leaves a delightful trail of Easter eggs for fans of Marvel to gleefully nibble on and bathes itself in the Marvel universe more than any of its predecessors have so far.

What the show didn't manage to execute with any flair was the pacing of the story arcs.

Instead of a crescendo into a bombastic opera of kung fu, the story often builds towards something only to lazily resolve it and pick up a new thread in the next episode.

This often leaves one feeling a little unfulfilled. That coupled with some fairly nondescript acting. But all in all, Iron Fist is a fun way to keep yourself indoors.

Watch the trailer for the Netflix series 'Iron Fist'

• 'Iron Fist' is streaming on Netflix.

• This article was originally published in The Times.