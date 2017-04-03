IN PICTURES: Long walk for freedom - activists advocate the rights of indigenous people

The walk covered 1000km, from Fort Beaufort on February 18 to the Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town, on March 1.

Activists undertake the pilgrimage to advocate the rights of indigenous people and to connect with the culture and spirituality of their ancestors. Jane Berg took the pictures.

DESERT RUN: !Xam Isaacs walks along the R46 from Touws River to Ceres, Western Cape. Image: Jane Berg

RESTING SPOT: Frisco May watches the sun set after a long day of walking on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Willowmore, in the Eastern Cape. Image: Jane Berg

GETTING A HEAD: Neil Dikwex holds a skull and other items he found on the R63 in the Eastern Cape. The group harvested plants and animal remains along the route for medicine and to add to their traditional dress. Image: Jane Berg

STOMPING GROUND: Activists dance around a shrine for Oom Bossie at Tweede-Tol camp site in Bainskloof, in the Western Cape. Oom Bossie told the walkers he had been waiting to see them and that he felt happy to see how the movement had grown. Image: Jane Berg

MARCHING ORDERS: Neil Dikwex and Freek May are welcomed by crowds as they enter Pearston in the Eastern Cape. Veteran walkers know that entering a community can attract a warm welcome, but they still find it surprising. Image: Jane Berg

LAST EXIT: !Xam David Isaacs photographs himself on the R407 to Prince Albert, in the Western Cape. !Xam believes he is one of the few fortunate enough to have discussed his Khoe family history comprehensively with his father and that doing so gave him a more purposeful life. Image: Jane Berg