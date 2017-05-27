Exposed: Proof the Guptas run South Africa

A series of explosive e-mails show the extent of the Saxonwold family’s control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies and their CEOs and boards.

The correspondence lifts the veil on the extra-ordinary role played by Zuma’s son Duduzane, a close Gupta associate, in matters involving the Presidency and the government.

The e-mails also show the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai.

Zuma has denied the claim about setting up residency in Dubai, saying his only home was in Nkandla.

Along with Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Tony, Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla emerges as a key player in the intricate web of state capture.

The e-mails reveal that the Guptas:

• Were sent Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources;

• Intervened to have the powers of the then communications minister, Faith Muthambi, strengthened and were forwarded a presidential proclamation detailing her powers by Muthambi before it was signed by Zuma;

• Received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi;

• Paid for Des van Rooyen’s trip to Dubai after his appointment to the cabinet in December 2015;

• Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai;

• Paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko — subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom — at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai;

• Were asked by an SAA board member to get him onto the board of Transnet;

• Had staff coach Zwane on how to handle media conferences, including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation; and

• Had their company’s CEO, Nazeem Howa, prepare notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions.

