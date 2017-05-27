SUNDAY TIMES - Exposed: Proof the Guptas run South Africa
196.34.62.59
Subscribe
Login
Sunday Times News By THANDUXOLO JIKA, 2017-05-27 20:39:03.0

Exposed: Proof the Guptas run South Africa

President Jacob Zuma is fighting for his political life. File Photo.
Image: ROGAN WARD REUTERS

As President Jacob Zuma fights for his political life at the ANC’s national executive committee this weekend, the Sunday Times can reveal how his close friends the Guptas run South Africa.

A series of explosive e-mails show the extent of the Saxonwold family’s control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies and  their CEOs and boards.

The correspondence lifts the veil  on the extra-ordinary role played by Zuma’s son Duduzane, a close Gupta associate, in matters involving the Presidency and the  government.

The e-mails also show the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in  Dubai.

Zuma has denied the claim about setting up residency in Dubai, saying his only home was in Nkandla.

Along with Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Tony, Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla emerges as a key player in the intricate web of state capture.

The e-mails reveal that the Guptas:

• Were sent Mosebenzi Zwane’s  CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources;

• Intervened to have the powers of  the  then communications minister, Faith Muthambi,  strengthened and were forwarded a presidential proclamation detailing her powers by Muthambi  before it was signed by Zuma;

• Received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi;

• Paid for Des van Rooyen’s trip to Dubai after his appointment to  the cabinet in December 2015;

• Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai;

• Paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko — subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom — at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai;

• Were asked by an  SAA board member  to get him onto the board of Transnet;

• Had staff coach Zwane  on how to handle media conferences,  including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He  flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation;  and

• Had their company’s CEO, Nazeem Howa,  prepare  notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions.

Read all about this scandal and other sensational detail in Sunday Times tomorrow.