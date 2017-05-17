Pam Golding Properties and tour operators Karoo Connections say they have seen a growing interest in tourism and accommodation establishments in the area.

“The Karoo has so many different options to offer — not only [for] tourists but also those wanting to find a relaxing getaway property which can also provide them with a regular income stream‚” said Wayne Rubidge‚ Pam Golding area principal in the Karoo.

“In light of the economic constraints domestic tourism has flourished‚ with cost-conscious South Africans eager to visit easily accessible destinations without having to cross the borders or travel overseas. This has made the acquisition of a tourism or accommodation establishment very attractive for those wanting to relocate permanently to country locations.”

Rubidge found that many visitors “either come to the Karoo having done their property searches via the Internet or go to a specific town with the intention of buying a property as an investment or holiday house.”

The Bergkant Lodge in Prince Albert‚ with its luxurious rooms and lavish gardens‚ recently fetched R11.5-million. Rubidge said other guest establishments on the market ranged in price from R6.87-million to R9.3-million.

“Due to the wide range of towns in the Karoo‚ people display diverse interests in properties‚ but the most popular are the properties with historic value built in the classic Karoo style or the larger Victorian style,” he said.

David McNaughton‚ owner of Karoo Connections, said the towns of Graaff Reinet and Prince Albert were popular with visitors.

"People are rediscovering the Karoo. At one time it used to be a place to travel through. Now we're finding that it's [becoming an attractive option in its own right because of its] open spaces‚ especially [for] family-oriented holidays‚ whether it's mountain biking or camping."

McNaughton said tourists — both domestic and foreign — appreciated the Karoo as a destination because it was "off the beaten track".

"It's not the busy Garden Route. They want to break away and the Karoo offers them this."

He has seen an influx of German and Dutch tourists. "There's a smattering of all other nationalities‚ Americans are also coming through strongly.

"Tourism has encouraged the development of restaurants‚ arts and craft centres and craft beer breweries … things considered to be trendy‚ that are bringing tourists here‚" said McNaughton. — TMG Digital/TimesLIVE