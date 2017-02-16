Burning anger in Rosettenville

Perhaps she was new to the streets or just too high on crack, for she should have known that the men in the car were vigilantes lying in wait for her.

Instantly, one of the men got out of the car, hitting her across her legs and buttocks with a club.

The beating was a warning. The community had had enough; it was time for the prostitutes, drug dealers and users to leave the streets of Rosettenville.

But this incident had nothing to do with the spate of drug den burning that has recently rocked the suburb - it happened 16 years ago.



VICTIM OF THE MOB: Prince Ike, a Nigerian man, outside the torched house where he lived. He lost most of his possessions in the blaze.

The vigilantes in the car then were members of the Roseview Street Watch, a multiracial group of residents who patrolled the streets at night, armed with batons, sticks and firearms.

Their vigilance paid off - for a while there were no prostitutes or drug dealers on the streets. The residents of Rosettenville once again felt safe in their neighbourhood.

As a journalist I spent time with the Watch and wrote stories about them.

There was a feeling of déjà vu when I visited Rosettenville again this week.

There was not a prostitute in sight and the residents were proclaiming victory.



ON THE BEAT: The City of Johannesburg has increased police visibility in the southern suburb of Rosettenville.

"You used to get them on every street corner, but now nothing," said John (a nom de plume, as he wants to remain anonymous) who lives in Berg Street, where a suspected drug den was torched on Saturday.

Drug dealers and prostitutes are keeping a low profile. They fear the community and also the increased numbers of police on the streets.

"This vigilantism is the result of years and years of anger, of the police doing nothing," said Sandra Roberts, who is completing her PhD on Rosettenville.

Back in early 2001, the anger was over a heroin and crack epidemic and prostitutes plying their trade in the middle-class neighbourhood.



SHARP LOOK-OUT: A resident surveys the street in Rosettenville, where locals, angered by drugs and prostitution in their neighbourhood, took the law into their own hands.

This led to the formation of the Roseview Street Watch.

Before heading out on patrol, members were reminded: "With the prostitutes, don't draw blood, don't leave marks."

This time it isn't the sight of residents on patrol that keeps the criminals in check, but the burnt-out shells of houses, a reminder that mob "justice" is just around the corner.

There have been casualties.

Nigerian Prince Ike lost most of his possessions when the mob arrived and set fire to the house where he has a room.

Half blind from glaucoma and crippled, Ike wants to return to Nigeria but says he can't - he doesn't have a passport or identification papers.

"I have been here 20 years but it has been problem after problem," he said. "I am just stuck."



BACK TO THE WALL: Resident Saun Mapuma in Rosettenville, which has been racked by violence.

When Ike arrived in Rosettenville two decades ago, he was part of a new wave of immigrants to a suburb that for close to a century has welcomed newcomers to the city.

It also had a reputation of being a tough neighbourhood, looked down upon by its well-to-do neighbours to the north.

First, explained Roberts, the Catholic Eastern Europeans came to the southern suburbs of Johannesburg, followed by the Portuguese, and in the 1990s African migrants began moving in.

While Rosettenville may have been looked down upon, it has contributed greatly to Joburg culture. South African Portuguese cuisine has its origins with the white Mozambican community of Rosettenville. The international fast food restaurant chain Nando's began in Main Street.

Roberts blames the suburb's slide to drugs and prostitution on failed government institutions and desperation.

"People can't begin to work because the refugee system is falling apart," Roberts said.

On Tuesday John was happy that he didn't have to sweep up the empty bankies and used condoms that usually litter the pavement outside his house.

Then one of the occupants of the burnt-out suspected drug den approached him.

"You better watch your back," the man warned.

John shrugged it off.

"I have been threatened so many times before. But the problem is, you put a fire in the hole and rats just find another place to live."