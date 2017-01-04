Food trends: What's on the menu for 2017

Expect a year of purple food - think cauliflower, sweet potatoes, asparagus, elderberries and corn.

Also on the menu is waste-based cuisine, smoked food, French food, cannabis (eaten rather than smoked) and delivery-only restaurants.

What's more, 2017 is being called the year of the egg yolk, while Spanish spices are the next big thing, as is the Middle Eastern spice mix, baharat.

Food trend analysts are predicting growing sales of "ugly" food (misshapen fruit and vegetables) as well as a growing interest in veggie bowls and smoothie bowls.

The Food People, a UK-based company of food trend-spotting experts, have placed their bet on a return of carbs, a growth in non-alcoholic drinks, faux food, vegans coming into vogue, and gut health.

Gut health struck a chord with Stephen Billingham, president of the SA Chefs Association and director of HTA School of Culinary Arts. "It's quite the buzzword locally with its focus on probiotic foods. I used to think pickling was about preservation - apparently not. Anything fermented is, we are told, good for the gut."

Billingham warns that trends take a while to reach South Africa. "If it's hot here then it probably trended internationally in 2015."

What is becoming popular at home, mostly due to a weakened economy, he says, are cheaper cuts of meat, tapas-style eating, and a celebration of vegetables.

"If you think lamb and beef are expensive now, wait until April. The prices will skyrocket as a result of the drought when even breeding stock had to be slaughtered. That will have a knock-on effect on the price of chicken and fish."

He predicts a focus on secondary cuts of meat as well as organs. "The stuff our grandparents would eat - not so much tripe, but liver, kidneys and beef cheeks."

He also expects a growth in "conscientious cooking", with chefs making a conscious attempt to minimise waste, and a growing call from consumers for organic, ethically produced food.

SA FOODIES PREDICT 2017'S FOOD TRENDS

Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist:

Oh God. I never know and I am always wrong. I am puzzled that this is to be the year of corn when maize has been such an unmitigated disaster for the health (and flavour repertoire) of the universe. I suppose I hope 2017 is the year of ancient African grains such as sorghum and millet - low GI, gluten-free, delicious, drought resistant, blah, blah. I am always unnerved by these in and out lists - first we sit back and watch the Middle East implode and then we declare their spice blend to be flavour of the month. If we are all going to rush off and buy baharat as this season's hot spice for cool people, at least let's buy it from the Palestinian refugee family at King Arabic grocery in Mayfair.

Stephen Billingham, president of the SA Chefs' Association:

There seems to be a bit of an open-flame trend on its way - we all love a braai, but it's now moving into restaurants; it's sexy, trendy menutainment. Some restaurants are bringing in wood/coal ovens that can reach 500 degrees. That's a furnace. You chuck in smoking powder and get that caramelised, umami taste. I'm not sure how healthy it is though. Regarding drinks, I believe we are looking at a low- or no-alcohol future. People are beginning to ask for alcohol-free lager and there are plenty of low-alcohol drinks coming into the system. Serious mocktails are also making an appearance.

Jackie Cameron, chef and director of The Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine:

With meat being so expensive, vegetables are starting to take centre stage, with the meat component being almost a savoury flavouring rather than a meaty feast. I'm excited by this as it shows much more creativity from the chef. If meat is your thing buy a good piece of meat once or twice a week rather than having it every night. And when I say a good piece of meat, I mean expensive or free- range - even better if you know your farmer. Savour the deliciousness. Knowing your farmer, and knowing where your produce comes from is really taking root in 2017.

Sustainability and SASSI (the sustainable seafood initiative) are part of the move to eat to save the planet. Understanding that we can all make a difference will mark 2017.

Local ingredients will be highlighted. So on menus in KZN one might find amadumbes and in the Cape, waterblommetjies.

MORE FOOD TRENDS IN 2017