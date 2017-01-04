 Robber shoots himself and accomplice - Times LIVE
Robber shoots himself and accomplice

GRAEME HOSKEN | 2017-01-04 06:44:26.0
A gunman who murdered a Vereeniging homeowner in a botched robbery killed himself and a female accomplice when security guards cornered them.

The two, and another woman, allegedly entered the home of a 66-year-old Roshnee, Vereeniging, woman yesterday afternoon.

They overpowered the woman and dragged her into a bedroom - and allegedly shot her three times when security guards cornered them.

The guards were called when neighbours heard the homeowner screaming for help.

Police said that a woman was arrested as she tried to flee the scene.

Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said security guards recovered cash from the fleeing woman.

"While [the homeowner] was being held up the security guards were called.

"As the guards surrounded the house, the gunman shot the woman - one of his accomplices - and himself."

He said that police recovered a pistol from the house.

