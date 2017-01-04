Robber shoots himself and accomplice
A gunman who murdered a Vereeniging homeowner in a botched robbery killed himself and a female accomplice when security guards cornered them.
The two, and another woman, allegedly entered the home of a 66-year-old Roshnee, Vereeniging, woman yesterday afternoon.
They overpowered the woman and dragged her into a bedroom - and allegedly shot her three times when security guards cornered them.
The guards were called when neighbours heard the homeowner screaming for help.
Police said that a woman was arrested as she tried to flee the scene.
Gauteng police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said security guards recovered cash from the fleeing woman.
"While [the homeowner] was being held up the security guards were called.
"As the guards surrounded the house, the gunman shot the woman - one of his accomplices - and himself."
He said that police recovered a pistol from the house.
