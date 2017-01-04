The very best of the Lion City

TRENDY SINGAPORE

The suburb of Tiong Bahru near Chinatown is the up and coming hipster hangout.

Eat

Forty Hands. Sliders, salads with quinoa, organic bacon and the best coffee in town makes this the ultimate in cool.

Shop

Clothes Curator. A women's-wear store of thoughtfully selected vintage items and two exclusive design labels.

Chill

Books Actually, where the wide selection of books often comes topped with one of the resident cats.

EXCLUSIVE SINGAPORE

Eat

With 29 Michelin-star restaurants it's a bugger to decide where to eat, but Waku Ghin, an intimate 25-seater at the exclusive Marina Bay Sands Hotel, provides a personal chef, a 10-course tasting menu that includes ingredients like abalone, truffles and lobster, and a bill of over R5000 per head.

Shop

While you are at the Marina Bay Sands indulge in some retail therapy at the exclusive mall The Shoppes, where footmen open the doors to the biggest brand names and to others so exclusive you've never even heard of them. The mall stays open until 11 at night.

Party

Post shopping, go clubbing in the most exclusive spot in Singapore, Pangaea, where reserved tables can cost up to R150,000 and the bouncers decide if you are chic enough and rich enough to get in. First floor of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel. Natch.

BUDGET SINGAPORE

Eat

There's a roadside café called the Happy Owl that makes excellent coffees for less than you would pay in South Africa, but for a good meal try Chow Fun that offers tapas-sized noodle dishes as well as an eclectic mix that includes Korean-style pork belly and fish roe balls.

Shop

For bargains, nothing beats Mustafa Centre in Little India - open 24 hours a day every day, you'll need all the time at your disposal to get through the four floors and 75000 different items.

Chill

At an art tour - in a hotel. The Ritz-Carlton Millennia has 2400 pieces of contemporary art including works by David Hockney and Andy Warhol, and offers a free self-guided iPod tour.