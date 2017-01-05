Ford okayed flaming Kuga

That is because she had responded to Ford SA's request that all owners of 1.6-litre Kugas built between 2012 and 2014 take their vehicles to a dealer for a safety check of the motor's coolant system.

But Ford SA claims the check was not done properly.

Daniels bought the used vehicle on December 9 from a Ford dealership and when it failed to start a few weeks later she contacted the dealership, which replaced the faulty battery.

She asked that the announced safety check be done on the same day - December 29.

"They returned my car a few hours later, assuring me that everything was fine and that it was only the battery that was faulty," Daniels posted on Facebook.

But two days later, on New Year's Eve, as she was driving the Kuga, a fire started under the bonnet.

"Everybody managed to get out of the car just in time," she wrote.

Two other Kuga fires have been reported in the past week.

It was put to Ford SA that Daniels's experience suggested that either the safety check was not carried out properly or that something else, unrelated to the coolant system, caused the fire.

Responding, Ford SA spokesman Minesh Bhagaloo said it appeared that the car was checked for a fault code, which was "addressed".

"But it does not appear that it received the maintenance check. We are continuing to investigate with the dealer."

Ford has provided Daniels with a loan vehicle in the meantime.

Asked how many of the 6300 owners of affected Kugas had responded to Ford's safety check announcement via e-mail, SMS and social media since December 22, Bhagaloo said: "It is still early days on the maintenance action, particularly given the holiday, so we aren't able to give you a number of vehicles that have been checked at this stage."

There was no comment on the question of a possible safety recall.

Kaveen Jimmy - whose brother Reshall burnt to death in his 1.6-litre Ford Kuga while holidaying in Wilderness in December 2015 and is campaigning with his sister Renisha for justice via a Facebook page, "Ford Vehicles Burning", - said they had documented 42 Kuga fires.

"Ford continues to say that they will act swiftly if a recall is necessary. What are they waiting for - another loss of life?" he asked.