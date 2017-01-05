Joburgers get behind fireworks ban appeal

More than 6000 Johannesburg homeowners signed an online petition over the past three days as a video of a dog that died after being impaled on a steel fence while trying to escape the sound of firecrackers in Barberton, Mpumalanga, continues to go viral. The petition was launched by DA ward councillor Carlos da Rocha.

But the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is not convinced that petitions are the right way to go about having fireworks banned.

NSPCA spokesman Jaco Pieterse said many petitions calling for a ban on fireworks had been signed over the years, but nothing had ever come of them.

"People need to approach their ward councillors directly. They need to approach them with written complaints calling for municipal by-laws to be changed and for punishment to become harsher.

"These letters need to then be taken to their city council.

"That's the only thing that will work. Petitions are just ignored," he said.

Da Rocha is, however, convinced that the petition can be used to force the Johannesburg metro - and other councils - to ban fireworks.

"The fact that more than 6000 people signed the petition in the first three days of me starting it shows that people are sick and tired of fireworks," he said.

Pieterse said fireworks were regulated under the Explosives Act, but the law only controlled their sale, with municipal bylaws governing their use.