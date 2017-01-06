Adams puts stormy past behind him
Paul Adams holds no grudges against anyone at the Cape Cobras following his controversial redeployment from head coach of the franchise to manager of the Western Cape Cricket High Performance setup.
In September, 10 of the 17 contracted players filed a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration regarding Adams' position after a breakdown in relations.
The Western Cape Cricket Board initially supported Adams. But late last month it confirmed he had stepped down. He has since been replaced by former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince.
Speaking for the first time since the move, Adams said yesterday he had put the episode behind him and was fully focused on his new project of unearthing new talent for the franchise.
"I have taken responsibility that results were not as expected on the field in the past few months and I bear no grudges against anyone who had a problem with me," he said.
