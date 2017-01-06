Alli floats like a butterfly

The midfielder struggled at the start of this season but is now back to his best and his impact over Christmas has been huge. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with Alli over the past month, but the England international is priceless for Spurs.

The 20-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals for Spurs last season but is on track to beat that tally this term and continue his development into one of the country's best midfielders. No wonder Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed Alli is "the most important player to emerge in English football in recent years".

Pochettino gets it spot on

Pochettino won the tactical battle against his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte by perfectly adapting his setup to face the Premier League leaders. The Argentine switched to a back three, allowing Kyle Walker and Danny Rose to push forward, and Walker had a hand in both of Alli's goals.

Rather than go like-for-like with Chelsea, however, Pochettino used the aerial ability of Alli by allowing him to drift in-field as a second striker and get between Victor Moses and César Azpilicueta. He responded with two goals from that position. Ahead of the game, Conte said Pochettino could be one of the best coaches in the world. This will have only reinforced the Italian's belief.

No need for Chelsea to panic

They may have been denied a share of Arsenal's record 14-game winning run, but Chelsea should not worry too much about this defeat at White Hart Lane. This was the hardest game Conte's men could have faced with Tottenham in superb form and it was always likely that the Blues were going to get tripped up somewhere.

The blow of losing was also softened by the fact both Liverpool and Arsenal had failed to win, meaning Chelsea still have a five-point lead. It's now all about how Conte's men respond and it is fair to assume that they will be worked extremely hard over the next few weeks. The trip to Leicester City on January 14 may well prove to be the most important fixture in Chelsea's season.

Man of the match

Christian Eriksen - Alli will take the headlines with his two headed goals, but they came from superb deliveries from Eriksen.

The Dane twice put the ball on to the head of Alli and also worked extremely hard, causing Marcos Alonso problems before the Chelsea wing-back was substituted.

What next for Tottenham

Now ahead of Arsenal in the table, Spurs must consider themselves in the race for the Premier League title.

There is barely any room for error for Pochettino's team but, in this kind of form, they can challenge for a second successive season.

What next for Chelsea

With the incredible run of victories now over, Chelsea must put together another run when the Premier League season restarts and prove there is no hangover from this defeat. A January signing or two may help to give the Blues some fresh impetus as they hunt down the title.