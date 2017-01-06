Facebook king eyes US political throne

He said he would embark on an ambitious programme of trans-America travel, going to all 30 states he had not yet visited, to meet and talk to people.

USA Today newspaper asked: "Are we witnessing the soft launch of Mark Zuckerberg the statesman?" and said the grand tour suggested the Facebook CEO "may harbour political ambitions".

The speculation has also drawn on Zuckerberg's Christmas Day message, in which he renounced his earlier atheist beliefs.

Britain's The Guardian newspaper pointed out that atheism had been identified as one of the biggest liabilities any American presidential candidate could have by the Pew Research Centre.

Various media outlets pointed to court papers uncovered in December that revealed Zuckerberg had persuaded the Facebook board to allow him to retain control of the social media company even if he took a leave of absence to serve in the government or to seek political office.

The USA Today report said: "As the leader of a digital nation of nearly 1.8billion, Zuckerberg already gets treated like a head of state. In recent years, speculation has grown that he might like to become one."

Zuckerberg took his first significant step onto the political stage in 2013, when he launched Fwd.us, a political advocacy group to shape public policy on immigration.

In April he used his keynote speech at Facebook's annual developers conference to rebuke then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had advocated building a wall along the US-Mexico border and banning Muslims from entering the US.

It was a significant departure for Zuckerberg.

He left no doubt about his intentions, saying the speech was "personally important to me and I spent a lot of time writing it.

"Even if it's unusual for a CEO to address world issues and lay out a 10-year road map to improve them, I care deeply about connecting the world and bringing people together, so I wanted to put this out there. It's different from any other speech I've given," he said.

More recently Zuckerberg got a taste of bare-knuckle politics as he defended his company against allegations of political bias and of distributing fake news that President Barack Obama said imperilled democracy and others said influenced the outcome of the US presidential election.

"Certainly, the 30-state tour sounds very much like a political campaign," observed USA Today.

In previous years, his personal challenges have been to build artificial intelligence for his home, learn Mandarin, read 25 books and run 584km.