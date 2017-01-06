Kolpak players to be culled in SA

Kolpak players are legally regarded as overseas players and are not eligible to represent the national team. Lorgat said the decision needed to be recommended by the board at tomorrow's board meeting.

This decision may also have been hastened by Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw taking up Kolpak deals with English county side Hampshire. It prompted the end of their international careers and the termination of their national contracts.

"One of the things we dealt with at the cricket committee meeting, which will go onwards to the board for consideration, was the number of Kolpak players we can have in the domestic system. We cannot have places used up by professionals who will not represent the national team. We need to keep those spots open for those players who want to play for the national team," Lorgat said.

"There will be a number that will be sent to the board for recommendation. There are restraint of trade provisions that one has to consider. Even though I've been aware that Kyle spoke to Russell some time back, it would have been more fitting if I was made aware earlier. We will be setting a limit."

Lorgat said the CSA would not flash cheques at players who take up Kolpak contracts.

"I would have engaged in conversation with the players but that would not have included flashing cheques in front of them. I didn't personally engage with them because there just wasn't time, but I think they were committed so there was no turning back," Lorgat said.

- TMG Digital