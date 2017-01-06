Time to give Rabada a break
That Kagiso Rabada needs a rest has been a prominent topic for weeks.
At Newlands on Thursday, Rabada himself delivered the definitive comment on the issue by completing his second 10-wicket haul in his 13th Test.
Rabada took 6/55 in Sri Lanka's second innings for match figures of 10/92 - the best figures by a South African in the 24 Tests they have played against the Sri Lankans.
That earned South Africa victory by 282 runs and with more than five sessions of the second Test to spare.
