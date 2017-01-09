Arnie slaps down Trump's TV sneers

US President-elect Donald Trump mocked his The Apprentice successor Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for the TV show last week, sparking a Twitter fight between America's two biggest celebrities-turned-politicians.

Former action movie star Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting that Trump turn his attention to his work as America's new president.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got swamped (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," tweeted Trump, who controversially retains an executive producer credit on the reality show.

"So much for being a movie star - and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1," he added.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who served two terms as California governor, but who has said he did not vote for Trump, responded swiftly.

"I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings," the Terminator and Total Recall actor tweeted.

He then asked Trump to study a quote from Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address in 1861 about bringing Americans together, saying he hoped it would serve as an inspiration.

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies," the quote begins.

Some 20million Americans were regular watchers of The Apprentice in the show's first year, falling to around 6million in 2015 for the last episode of sister show The Celebrity Apprentice, also hosted by Trump.

The television audience for the revamped show with Schwarzenegger in the boardroom was 11million, with a 43% drop off in the 18- to 49-year-old demographic that is coveted by advertisers compared with the show's last premiere in 2015, Nielsen data showed.

Trump will be inaugurated as US president on January 20.