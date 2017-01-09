Carrie finds eternal rest in giant Prozac pill
Carrie Fisher was always making people crack a smile in life, and she made sure she got just one more out of them in death.
Fisher's ashes were placed in a gigantic Prozac-pill urn for a private memorial function for family and friends in Beverly Hills, California, late last week.
"It was a porcelain Prozac pill piece of decor that was one of Carrie's prized possessions," Todd, Fisher's brother, told The Hollywood Reporter after he had carried the vessel into the gathering.
Fisher, who made her name as an actress in the role of Princess Leia in the early Star Wars movies, died after a heart attack late last month. She was 60.
Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood star of an earlier era who was best known for her part opposite Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, died a day later, at 84.
Fisher was honest and open about her battles with drugs and mental illness throughout her career.
"She also had a kooky sense of humour, so it makes sense the Princess Leia actress would want her urn to resemble an anti-depressant pill," commented The Hollywood Reporter.
Among the many well-known showbiz faces at the memorial function was that of Oscar Award-winning actress Meryl Streep.
