Jacob Zuma sings the same old song

That was the view of political observers and analysts, who also lamented the lack of any apparent urgency in dealing with crippling factionalism within the ANC.

Despite heavy rain at the weekend a large crowd turned up to show its support for Zuma.

This year's event, celebrating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the ruling party, was used by Zuma to promise the faithful that he would strengthen the party leadership after damaging election losses.

"The people have told us that we are too busy fighting each other and do not pay sufficient attention to their needs," said Zuma. "People are clear: their main priorities are jobs, fighting crime and corruption. Our task is therefore to grow the economy, create jobs and rigorously fight crime and corruption."

Zuma appeared jovial and confident as he addressed the crowd despite ending last year having to fight off calls for his removal from within the ANC leadership corps.

The Gauteng ANC laid on 800 buses to ferry in supporters from across the province, and Zuma's backers ensured that he was at least partially insulated from overt hostility. Party members were also bused-in from pro-Zuma provinces - Mpumalanga, Free State and North West.

Political analyst Susan Booysen described the Zuma speech as a missed opportunity.

"It did not match the requirements of the time. This is a moment in ANC history which really required the content to go an extra mile, but it did not. We are beyond the point at which supporters of the ANC are happy to hear how much the ANC is against corruption and that it will reconnect with its followers . all of that has been said and done before," she said.

Booysen said Zuma was the wrong person to deal with factionalism, which was often driven by the compilation of "slates" - lists of members of competing cliques put forward at party elections.

"The ANC is submerged in factionalism. There is no way out . it is a total fiction to say that there must not be slate politics. It is under his nose and he knows all of it," she said.

Political analyst Dirk Kotze said Zuma repeated much of what the party had said before. He said the speech failed to give specifics on how the party's problems could be dealt with ahead of its elective conference in December.

"That does not appear in the speech. It is almost as if they [the leadership] are in denial. In the next few months, this will dominate the ANC's internal relations."

The succession question loomed large with Zuma walking into the stadium with former African Union chairman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the ANC Women's League's pick to succeed him. His deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, backed by unions, has declared his availability. Zuma said the responsibility of leading the party should not be taken lightly.

"We, therefore, expect that ANC members will firstly conclude in-depth discussions about the principles that qualify comrades for leadership. There must be agreement about these principles before comrades begin discussions about names of specific leaders," he said.