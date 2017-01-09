'Rhino poachers' luck runs out at last

Police recovered a rhino horn they believe had been thrown from the suspects' vehicle.

The men, along with a Zimbabwean, will appear in court today.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrests were made after officers received information on Friday that the suspects were attempting to sell rhino horn.

He said the police followed a Toyota bakkie that matched the description of a vehicle they were told would be used to transport the horn.

Mojapelo said that when the suspects realised that they were being followed, they threw a bag from their vehicle and sped off.

"Some of our officers stopped to retrieve the bag, while the others continued the pursuit."

Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested when they were stopped near Louis Trichardt.

Mojapelo said the police found a rhino horn inside the bag thrown from the vehicle.

"The horn might be connected to a poaching incident in Witpoort, [Limpopo], last week. Tests will be conducted to establish this."

The suspects will be charged with illegal possession of rhino horn and illegal hunting of endangered species.

The brothers escaped after their first arrest in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, in KwaZulu-Natal, in 2006.

The police have linked them to the poaching of 19 rhino in 2005 and 2006.