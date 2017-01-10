Jihadist attacks homicidal madness: Pope

The leader of the world's 1.2billion Catholics also called on government leaders to combat the poverty that, he said, could allow fundamentalism to flourish.

In a hard-hitting speech to the Vatican diplomatic corps, the 80-year-old pontiff voiced sorrow that religion was still being used "at times as a pretext for rejection, marginalisation and violence".

He cited the "fundamentalist-inspired terrorism" that in 2016 claimed victims in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Burkina Faso, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Tunisia, Turkey and the US.

"These are vile acts that use children to kill, as in Nigeria, or target people at prayer, as in the Coptic Cathedral of Cairo, or travellers or workers, as in Brussels, or passersby in the streets of cities, such as Nice and Berlin or simply people celebrating the arrival of the new year, as in Istanbul," Francis said. "We are dealing with a homicidal madness that misuses God's name to disseminate death, in a play for domination and power.

"I appeal to all religious authorities to join in reaffirming unequivocally that one can never kill in God's name."