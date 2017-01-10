What to look out for in 2017

THE YEAR'S FIRST GREAT THRILLER

The Dry by Jane Harper (Little, Brown)

A furiously-paced debut. Melbourne detective Aaron Falk returns to Kiewarra, the fly-blown, drought-stricken rural backwater of his birth, to attend the funeral of a childhood friend who apparently shot dead his wife and son before turning the gun on himself, and is then persuaded to do a little extramural investigating into what seems a routine family murder, only to uncover some grim secrets about this claustrophobic, isolated and broken rural community - and himself.

COMING UP...

Among 2017's more eagerly awaited fiction is Arundhati Roy's The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (Hamish Hamilton). To be released in June, it is Roy's second novel and comes a mere 20 years after she won the Booker with her debut, The God of Small Things. Speaking of which, Lincoln in the Bardo (Bloomsbury) by George Saunders, out in March, is an early strong contender for the Man Booker this year.

Those who like their historical fiction on the macabre side are urged to look out for Sara Schmidt's gory debut, See What I Have Done (Tinder Press), which revisits Lizzie Borden's axe murders, and Ben Myers's tale of an 18th century Yorkshire gangster, The Gallows Pole (Bluemoose). Both will be published in May.

Booksellers, meanwhile, are expecting huge things from The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins's new thriller, Into the Water (Doubleday), which is also out in May.

Notable non-fiction this year includes Joan Didion's South and West (Knopf), two extended essays compiled from her notebooks on the 1970s. It's out in March. In April, look out for Mary Gaitskill's collection, Somebody With a Little Hammer (Pantheon), culled from two decades of withering, insightful commentary on matters literary, social, cultural and personal.

CRASH COURSE

On to Emily Witt's Future Sex: A New Kind of Free Love (Faber & Faber), out in paperback later this month, which may be the most explicit social study you'll read this year - or, given the fumbling nod to the academy, the most boring.

Thirtysomething Witt had hit a wall in her personal life. Her boyfriend had dumped her and, after a feverish round of sleeping with most of her male friends, she set off on a five-year odyssey to determine what floats the boat out there off the wilder shores, etc, in a bid to challenge her "monogamous destiny".

What follows is her frenzied plunge into orgasmic meditation, fisting, feminist porn, coregasms, metamorphosexuals, bound gang bangs, Chaturbate, the hardcore sex movies with men in panda costumes, and even an anonymous free-for-all in an orgy tent at the Burning Man festival.

THE BOTTOM LINE

"Propaganda is characteristically part of the mechanism by which people become deceived about how best to realise their goals, and hence deceived from seeing what is in their own best interests." - How Propaganda Works by Jason Stanley (Princeton University Press)