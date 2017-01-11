From 'La La Land' to wonderland

Arrival and Nocturnal Animals received nine Bafta nominations each. Manchester by the Sea got six.

The awards will be presented in London on February 12.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are nominated for their star roles in La La Land, which took seven Golden Globes on Sunday, and Damien Chazelle is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.

Sci-fi movie Arrival is up for best film, best director for Denis Villeneuve and best actress for Amy Adams, as well as for best adapted screenplay.

Tom Ford received nominations for best director and adapted screenplay for Nocturnal Animals; Jake Gyllenhaal is up for best actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for best supporting actor.

Kenneth Lonergan has been nominated for best director for his unflinching Manchester by the Sea, which is also on the list for best film. Globe-winner Casey Affleck is nominated for best actor and Michelle Williams for supporting actress.

Ken Loach's anti-austerity drama I, Daniel Blake took five nominations, including for best film, and supporting actress for Hayley Squires.