Museveni clears path for his son's succession to top job

The president's son, Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been moved from his position at the head of the army's special forces, the military said, calling it a normal change in command.

But political rivals have regularly accused the 72-year-old president of handing powerful positions to members of his family and adopting an increasingly autocratic style - charges his supporters dismiss.

His brother, Salim Saleh, is another presidential adviser and his wife, Janet Museveni, is the minister of education.

"Muhoozi . is going to play a significant role in a post-Museveni Uganda, there's no doubt about it," said political commentator and rights activist Nicholas Opiyo.

"He is just giving the boy a hand in experiencing how government works on the side of politics."

Human rights lawyer and political commentator, Andrew Karamagi, described the appointment as a "clear move to bring the man closer to succession".

Kainerugaba has risen quickly through the ranks since joining the army in 1998. He jumped two positions from Second Lieutenant to Major in 2001.

Military spokesman Paddy Ankunda said Kainerugaba had been appointed senior presidential adviser for special operations.

Uganda's chief of defence forces, Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, won a new five-year term in last year's elections, that the opposition claimed were rigged.

He has vehemently denied the charge.