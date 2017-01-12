Ford says police not helping

Ford, the police and independent forensic experts are investigating why Ford Kuga SUVs have been catching fire

Lawyer Shibishi Maruatona said that although Ford had been given permission to examine the Kuga of Reshall Jimmy, who died when it caught fire in December 2015, the lack of assistance from the police led Ford to fear it would not be able to meet the commission's deadline for it to make its submission and the commission "might take drastic action against Ford" as a result.

Yesterday Ford lawyers faced state attorneys in the Cape Town High Court who are trying to block the company in its attempt to obtain a police inquest docket on the death of Jimmy.

It contains witness statements, video evidence and forensic reports that Ford said would assist it in its own investigations into Jimmy's death.

Ford, which asked the National Police Commission for the docket and invoked the Public Access to Information Act, said the evidence contained in the docket could help it prevent more deaths and injuries.

Independent forensic experts and police fire specialists believe Jimmy's car caught fire because of an electrical fault behind the dashboard.

Resale value of Ford Kuga plummets following fires fiasco

Ford believes the fire started in the rear of the car.

Since Jimmy's death, 44 Kuga 2013-2014 models have caught alight in South Africa. Nine have done so this month alone.

In his application to the High Court Maruatona said that neither the police nor Jimmy's family had co-operated with Ford in its request for the docket.

Maruatona said Ford had done everything within its power to investigate the fire but had been "inexplicably frustrated" by the police and Jimmy's family.

After The Times broke the Kuga fire story, the commission summoned Ford executives to appear before it.

Ford must report to the commission on what is causing the Kugas to catch fire on February 28.