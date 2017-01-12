Sundowns players ruing the pot of gold they missed out on

The Sundowns billionaire owner revealed that he told the team he would give them the entire $5-million prize money (R65-million at the time) if they managed to win the Fifa Club World Cup played in Japan last month.

But the Brazilians failed to win a match in Japan after defeats to Japanese side Kashima Antlers and Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai.

''There are one or two things I deliberately kept out [of the media], I mean, hey, these guys could have won R65-million had they won the Club World Cup," Motsepe said.

''I wanted to motivate the players and I wanted to give them an incentive to really perform as well as they could."

While the Sundowns players missed out on the massive pay cheque, they still had reason to smile after winning the African Champions League (R20.9-million) and the domestic PSL league title (R10-million).

''I do not think I will be breaking confidence with players but 80% of the prize money goes to the players and they decide how they divide it.

''The other 20% goes to the staff."